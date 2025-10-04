PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 61 and 62

Matches 61 and 62 of the ongoing PKL 2025 were one-sided games as the Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas earned wins over UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, respectively. On that note, let us check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 61 and 62 of the PKL 2025.

The PKL 2025 Points Table reflects a competitive season with Dabang Delhi K.C. leading the pack impressively, having won 9 out of 10 matches with a strong positive score difference of 69. This dominance is evident from their recent form, boasting multiple wins and accumulating 18 points.

Close behind are Puneri Paltan, who hold the second spot with 16 points from 11 games, also maintaining a high score difference of 56. Their consistent performances keep them firmly in contention for the playoffs.

Teams like Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers are all tied with 12 points but vary greatly in score difference and form. Haryana Steelers, despite a negative score difference, have shown resilience with two consecutive wins after a rough patch.

Mid-table teams such as Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have similar points but face challenges to climb higher due to inconsistent form and negative score differences.

At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriorz, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants are struggling to find form and improve their standings, all carrying significant negative score differences, highlighting defensive or offensive issues.