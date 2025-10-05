Matches 63 and 64 of the PKL 2025 saw the Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants claim wins over the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriorz, respectively. Both matches had several exciting moments as the player kept the fans on the edge of their seats. On that note, let us check out the PKL 2025 points table after matches 63 and 64 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 10 9 1 +69 W W W L W 18 2 Puneri Paltan 12 9 3 +61 W W W L W 18 3 Telugu Titans 11 6 5 +27 W W W L L 12 4 U Mumba 11 6 5 +10 W W L L L 12 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11 6 5 -5 L W L W W 12 6 Haryana Steelers 11 6 5 -6 L L L W W 12 7 Bengaluru Bulls 11 5 6 -7 L L W L W 10 8 Tamil Thalaivas 11 5 6 -23 W L W L L 10 9 UP Yoddhas 10 4 6 -30 L L W W L 8 10 Gujarat Giants 11 3 8 -33 W L W L L 6 11 Bengal Warriorz 10 3 7 -36 L L W L W 6 12 Patna Pirates 9 2 7 -27 L L W L L 4

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 63 and 64

Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan lead the PKL 2025 Points Table with 18 points each, showcasing dominant form and strong score differences. Telugu Titans, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers are locked at 12 points, creating a tight mid-table race. Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas follow with 10 points, needing consistency to climb.

UP Yoddhas sit at 8 points, while Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz struggle with only 6 points each. Patna Pirates are at the bottom with 4 points, facing a tough road ahead. Form streaks and score differences are shaping a competitive season with shifting momentum.