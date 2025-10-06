Matches 65 and 66 of the ongoing PKL 2025 were closely fought contests with Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans defeating the Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas, respectively. With games coming thick and fast, the PKL 2025 points table is beginning to take its final shape. Let us check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings below.

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 10 9 1 +69 W W W L W 18 2 Puneri Paltan 12 9 3 +61 W W W L W 18 3 Telugu Titans 12 7 5 +32 W W W W L 14 4 U Mumba 11 6 5 +10 W W L L L 12 5 Bengaluru Bulls 12 6 6 -3 W L L W L 12 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11 6 5 -5 L W L W W 12 7 Haryana Steelers 11 6 5 -6 L L L W W 12 8 Tamil Thalaivas 12 5 7 -27 L W L W L 10 9 UP Yoddhas 11 4 7 -35 L L L W W 8 10 Gujarat Giants 11 3 8 -33 W L W L L 6 11 Bengal Warriorz 10 3 7 -36 L L W L W 6 12 Patna Pirates 9 2 7 -27 L L W L L 4

PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 65 and 66

At the top of the PKL 2025 Points Table, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan are tied on points, each with 18, reflecting their consistent performances throughout the season. Both teams have displayed formidable offense and defense, with impressive positive score differences of +69 and +61, respectively.

Right behind them, Telugu Titans have made a strong push to third place with 14 points. Their four-match winning streak demonstrates growing confidence and resilience after a challenging start. Their positive score difference of +32 suggests that their offensive and defensive units are functioning well in tandem, giving them an edge in closely fought contests.

The mid-table battle is fiercely competitive, with U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers each holding 12 points. While these teams are separated by score differences and inconsistent recent forms, they remain firmly in the playoff hunt. U Mumba has a modest +10 score difference but needs to reverse a recent string of losses to maintain their position.

Bengaluru Bulls face a negative score difference of -3 but show flashes of brilliance, underlining the unpredictable nature of their performances. Jaipur and Haryana, despite also having negative score differences, have managed to keep pace with the leaders by securing crucial victories at key moments.

Below this tight cluster, the landscape becomes more challenging. Tamil Thalaivas sit in eighth place with 10 points, facing difficulties with a -27 score difference. Despite some recent wins, inconsistency has hindered their ability to climb higher. Close behind, UP Yoddhas have only 8 points and a steeper -35 difference, suggesting defensive vulnerabilities that opponents have exploited.

Struggling near the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table are Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz, each with only 6 points. Their negative score differences (-33 and -36, respectively)

Finally, the Patna Pirates find themselves at the bottom with just 4 points from 9 matches and a negative difference of -27.