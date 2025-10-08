PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 69 and 70

Matches 69 and 70 of the PKL 2025 were exciting, as Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas emerged victorious on Tuesday after defeating the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, respectively. With the win over Haryana, Delhi has consolidated its position at the top of the PKL points table. On the other hand, the Tamil Thalaivas are stationed at the 7th spot. Check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings after matches 69 and 70. PKL 2025 points table Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 12 11 1 +72 W W W W W 22 2 Puneri Paltan 12 9 3 +61 W W W L W 18 3 Telugu Titans 12 7 5 +32 W W W W L 14 4 U Mumba 11 6 5 +10 W W L L L 12 5 Bengaluru Bulls 12 6 6 -3 W L L W L 12 6 Haryana Steelers 12 6 6 -6 L L L L W 12 7 Tamil Thalaivas 13 6 7 -8 W L W L W 12 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 12 6 6 -8 L L W L W 12 9 UP Yoddhas 12 4 8 -43 L L L L W 8 10 Gujarat Giants 11 3 8 -33 W L W L L 6 11 Bengal Warriorz 10 3 7 -36 L L W L W 6 12 Patna Pirates 11 3 8 -38 L W L L W 6

Dabang Delhi K.C. continue to dominate the PKL 2025 Points Table with 11 wins from 12 matches and a massive +72 score difference, showcasing their consistency and tactical superiority. Puneri Paltan follows closely with 18 points, maintaining pressure at the top with a strong raiding unit and solid defense. Telugu Titans sit third with 14 points, riding a wave of recent wins that have boosted their playoff hopes.

The mid-table is tightly packed, with six teams—U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, Tamil Thalaivas, and Jaipur Pink Panthers—all tied at 12 points in the PKL 2025 Points Table. Their fluctuating forms and narrow score differences make this zone highly competitive, where every match could shift playoff dynamics.

UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Bengal Warriorz, and Patna Pirates round out the bottom four. Despite occasional wins, their negative score differences and inconsistent performances have kept them from climbing the ladder. With the season progressing, these teams must find momentum quickly to stay in contention.