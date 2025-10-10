PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 73 and 74

As the PKL 2025 season heats up, October 10 brought another electrifying round of kabaddi clashes. The spotlight was on Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas, where Rakesh stole the show with a phenomenal 20-point raiding spree. Earlier in the evening, the Dabang Delhi were handed their second loss of the season against Bengal Warriorz. Check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form (Last 5) Pts 1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 13 11 2 +71 L, W, W, W, W 22 2 Puneri Paltan 13 10 3 +71 W, W, W, W, L 20 3 Telugu Titans 13 8 5 +49 W, W, W, W, W 16 4 U Mumba 12 6 6 0 L, W, W, L, L 12 5 Bengaluru Bulls 12 6 6 -3 W, L, L, W, L 12 6 Tamil Thalaivas 13 6 7 -8 W, L, W, L, W 12 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 12 6 6 -8 L, L, W, L, W 12 8 Haryana Steelers 13 6 7 -23 L, L, L, L, L 12 9 Gujarat Giants 12 4 8 -31 W, W, L, W, L 8 10 Bengal Warriorz 11 4 7 -35 W, L, L, W, L 8

Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to dominate the PKL 2025 Points Table with 11 wins from 13 matches and a commanding score difference of +71. Their recent form—four wins in five games—shows consistency and depth across both raiding and defensive units. Puneri Paltan, also with a +71 score difference, trails by just two points and remains a strong contender for the top spot despite a recent loss.

Telugu Titans are the team to watch, riding high on a five-match winning streak. Their surge has propelled them to third place, and their momentum could disrupt the top two if sustained. The mid-table is tightly packed, with five teams—U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers—locked at 12 points. Their playoff hopes hinge on consistency and score difference, where Haryana is at a disadvantage due to a -23 margin and a five-match losing streak.

Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriorz sit at the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table with 8 points each. While both teams have shown flashes of brilliance, their negative score differences and inconsistent form suggest an uphill battle to reach the playoffs. With the league entering a crucial phase, every match now carries added weight, and momentum could be the deciding factor.