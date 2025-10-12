PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 77 and 78

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is entering its most intense phase, and the race to the playoffs is heating up with every match. As Match 78 wraps up, the leaderboard has begun to take shape, revealing clear contenders and teams scrambling to stay afloat. Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to dominate with 12 wins from 14 matches, showcasing consistency and tactical brilliance. Hot on their heels is Puneri Paltan, riding a five-match winning streak and boasting the best score difference in the league at +84. Telugu Titans remain a formidable force in third, also unbeaten in their last five outings. Check out the PKL 2025 points table and standings after match 78 of the PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 points table

Pos Team P W L Score Diff Form (Last 5) Pts P1 Dabang Delhi K.C. 14 12 2 +77 W, L, W, W, W 24 P2 Puneri Paltan 14 11 3 +84 W, W, W, W, W 22 3 Telugu Titans 13 8 5 +49 W, W, W, W, W 16 4 U Mumba 13 7 6 +19 W, L, W, W, L 14 5 Bengaluru Bulls 13 7 6 +18 W, W, L, L, W 14 6 Tamil Thalaivas 14 6 8 -21 L, W, L, W, L 12 7 Haryana Steelers 13 6 7 -23 L, L, L, L, L 12 8 Jaipur Pink Panthers 13 6 7 -29 L, L, L, W, L 12 9 Gujarat Giants 13 4 9 -37 L, W, W, L, W 8 10 UP Yoddhas 13 4 9 -45 L, L, L, L, L 8 11 Bengal Warriorz 12 4 8 -54 L, W, L, L, W 8 12 Patna Pirates 11 3 8 -38 L, W, L, L, W 6

Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to lead the PKL 2025 Points Table with 12 wins and a strong score difference of +77, but Puneri Paltan is closing in fast with five consecutive wins and an even better score margin of +84. Telugu Titans remain in third, riding a five-match winning streak that has solidified their playoff position. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls are neck-and-neck at 14 points, separated only by score difference. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance but need consistency to stay in the top four.

Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers are tied at 12 points, but their negative score differences and recent losses have put pressure on their playoff hopes. At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas, and Bengal Warriorz are struggling with just 8 points each, while Patna Pirates sit last with 6 points. With the season entering its crucial phase, every match now carries playoff implications, and momentum will be key.