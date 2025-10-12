PKL 2025 points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|Score Diff
|Form (Last 5)
|Pts
|P1
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|14
|12
|2
|+77
|W, L, W, W, W
|24
|P2
|Puneri Paltan
|14
|11
|3
|+84
|W, W, W, W, W
|22
|3
|Telugu Titans
|13
|8
|5
|+49
|W, W, W, W, W
|16
|4
|U Mumba
|13
|7
|6
|+19
|W, L, W, W, L
|14
|5
|Bengaluru Bulls
|13
|7
|6
|+18
|W, W, L, L, W
|14
|6
|Tamil Thalaivas
|14
|6
|8
|-21
|L, W, L, W, L
|12
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|13
|6
|7
|-23
|L, L, L, L, L
|12
|8
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|6
|7
|-29
|L, L, L, W, L
|12
|9
|Gujarat Giants
|13
|4
|9
|-37
|L, W, W, L, W
|8
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|13
|4
|9
|-45
|L, L, L, L, L
|8
|11
|Bengal Warriorz
|12
|4
|8
|-54
|L, W, L, L, W
|8
|12
|Patna Pirates
|11
|3
|8
|-38
|L, W, L, L, W
|6
PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 77 and 78
Dabang Delhi K.C. continues to lead the PKL 2025 Points Table with 12 wins and a strong score difference of +77, but Puneri Paltan is closing in fast with five consecutive wins and an even better score margin of +84. Telugu Titans remain in third, riding a five-match winning streak that has solidified their playoff position. U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls are neck-and-neck at 14 points, separated only by score difference. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance but need consistency to stay in the top four.
Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers, and Jaipur Pink Panthers are tied at 12 points, but their negative score differences and recent losses have put pressure on their playoff hopes. At the bottom of the PKL 2025 Points Table, Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddhas, and Bengal Warriorz are struggling with just 8 points each, while Patna Pirates sit last with 6 points. With the season entering its crucial phase, every match now carries playoff implications, and momentum will be key.