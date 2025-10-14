PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 81 and 82

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is heating up as teams battle for playoff spots in a season packed with drama, comebacks, and standout performances. With 12 teams in the fray, the leaderboard reflects both dominance and desperation. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. sit comfortably at the top, showcasing consistency and tactical brilliance.

Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls are close behind, riding strong winning streaks. Meanwhile, teams like U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are locked in mid-table tension, fighting to stay in contention. At the bottom, Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriorz face an uphill climb, needing a turnaround to revive their campaigns. As the league enters its crucial phase, every match becomes a must-win, and every point could reshape the standings. Check out the updated PKL 2025 points table and standings below.

PKL 2025 points table