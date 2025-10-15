PKL 2025 Points Table, Standings After Match 83 and 84

As the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 hits its mid-season stride, the battle for playoff spots is heating up. On Tuesday, the Gujarat Giants completed a thumping win over the Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, in the second match of the evening, the UP Yoddhas edged past the Tamil Thalaivas by just a single point. With form fluctuating and rivalries intensifying, fans are in for a rollercoaster ride as the second half of the season unfolds. Let us check out the PKL 2025 points and standings after matches 83 and 84 of the PKL 2025.
PKL 2025 points table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|Score Diff
|Form
|Pts
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|15
|12
|3
|84
|W W W W W
|24
|2
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|15
|12
|3
|77
|L W L W W
|24
|3
|Telugu Titans
|13
|8
|5
|49
|W W W W W
|16
|4
|Bengaluru Bulls
|14
|8
|6
|29
|W W W L L
|16
|5
|U Mumba
|14
|7
|7
|3
|L W L W W
|14
|6
|Haryana Steelers
|14
|7
|7
|-16
|W L L L L
|14
|7
|Tamil Thalaivas
|15
|6
|9
|-22
|L L W L W
|12
|8
|UP Yoddhas
|15
|6
|9
|-28
|W W L L L
|12
|9
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|13
|6
|7
|-29
|L L L W L
|12
|10
|Gujarat Giants
|14
|5
|9
|-29
|W L W W L
|10
|11
|Bengal Warriorz
|13
|4
|9
|-65
|L L W L L
|8
|12
|Patna Pirates
|13
|3
|10
|-53
|L L L W L
|6
Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. lead the PKL 2025 Points Table with 24 points each, showcasing dominant form and strong score differences. Puneri’s five-match winning streak gives them a psychological edge. Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls follow with 16 points, both riding on recent winning runs. U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are locked at 14 points, but Haryana’s negative score difference and losing streak raise concerns.
Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas, and Jaipur Pink Panthers are tied at 12 points, battling for mid-table survival. Gujarat Giants trail slightly with 10 points in PKL 2025 Points Table, while Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates struggle at the bottom. Patna’s poor form and defensive lapses have cost them dearly this season. They are surely all but out of the playoff race.