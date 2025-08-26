Mumbai / Visakhapatnam, August 26, 2025: On the occasion of National Sports Day (August 29), sporting icons across disciplines will unite to launch Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Padma Bhushan awardee and Indian badminton legend Pullela Gopichand, Hockey legend and former India Hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay, Kabaddi Icon Pardeep Narwal, Paralympics champion Praveen Kumar, and Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will share the stage to kick-off the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. The star-studded line-up will stand together for the National Anthem as India’s indigenous sport is celebrated with fervour.

The gesture pays tribute to India’s sporting legacy — honouring champions who have earned the nation global recognition, as Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opens by celebrating a game rooted in Indian soil and rising on the world stage. The event will underscore the unity of India’s sporting spirit — blending heritage, achievement, and the growing cultural resonance of kabaddi as it embarks on a new season.

“On the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day, it is only fitting that this season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins in the presence of legends who have shaped India’s sporting journey.

“Their legacy reflects the very spirit PKL celebrates — honouring our roots while taking kabaddi to new heights. We’re privileged to have them with us as we usher in another thrilling season,” said Anupam Goswami, Business Head – Mashal & League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi.

“National Sports Day reminds me how sports bring everyone together. Playing teaches you teamwork, discipline, and resilience. I feel lucky to be part of Rajasthan Royals, learning and chasing my dreams — and I hope more kids like me start playing and believing in themselves,” said Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Season 12 will also see new competitive formats. For the first time, all matches will produce a result, with tiebreakers deciding drawn games even during the league stage. A new ‘play-in’ phase has been introduced between the league and playoffs: the top two teams will qualify directly for the playoffs; 3rd and 4th will contest a mini-qualifier; while teams ranked 5th–8th will battle in the play-in.

PKL Season 12 gets underway with a high-voltage southern derby on August 29, as Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas. Fans can catch every raid, block, and tackle, live on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.