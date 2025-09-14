Puneri Paltan, on Saturday (September 14), registered a 39-33 win over in-form Telugu Titans to reclaim the top spot in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

Puneri Paltan had come into the game after losing two of their last three games while Telugu Titans were on a three-match winning run. However, past form and momentum counted for little as the Pune-based outfit outplayed the Titans at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

PKL 2025 – Puneri Paltan beat in-form Titans

For Puneri Paltan, Gaurav Khatri and Vishal Bhardwaj starred in the defence, scoring seven and six tackle points respectively. For the Titans, in-form Bharat Hooda impressed again by scoring a Super 10 but his efforts eventually went in vain.

Both the teams showed urgency to score right from the start. Aslam Inamdar and Bharat Hooda exchanged raids and tackles to get their teams on the scoresheet. Puneri Paltan soon took the lead when Pankaj Mohite and Vishal Bhardwaj scored a raid and a tackle respectively.

However, the Titans soon levelled the scores at 6-6 when Avi Duhan delivered a Super Tackle. At the end of the first quarter, Puneri Paltan had a slender one-point lead with the score at 8-7. They soon opened up a four-point after inflicting an all out on the Titans. From the other end, Vijay Malik scored four raid points to keep his team within touching distance.

However, Puneri Paltan made the most of the momentum as they kept dominating the proceedings and held a commanding 24-14 lead at half time. The winner of PKL 2023 started the second half strongly too as the likes of Shinde and Pankaj kept the Titans under pressure.

Hooda kept striking for the Titans and helped them reduce the deficit to six points. However, Khatri soon completed his High Five with a Super Tackle on Hooda to help his side take a nine-point lead. The Titans tried their best to claw their way back into the game but the Paltan eventually won the game by six points.