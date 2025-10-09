Puneri Paltan, on Wednesday (October 8), registered a 37-27 win over U Mumba to continue their fine run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win has further bolstered Puneri Paltan’s position in the points table. With 10 wins from 13 matches this season, the Pune-based outfit is at the second spot in the table behind Dabang Delhi K.C.. They have also become only the second team after Delhi to register 10 wins this season.

U Mumba, on the other hand, suffered their sixth defeat of the season as their struggle to find consistency continues. With six wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match report:

Aditya Shinde delivered for Puneri Paltan once again as his team registered a 10-point win at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium . U Mumba dominated the early phase before Shinde’s brilliant personal effort helped Puneri Paltan turn things around.

Rinku set the tone for his team with a tackle on Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar before Ajit Chouhan’s Super Raid dismissed Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite and Gurdeep. As a result of the strong start, U Mumba raced away to a 4-0 lead. The Paltan opened their scoring when Shinde dismissed Rinku.

Shinde soon dismissed Lokesh Ghosliya and Parvesh Bhainswal too as the Paltan levelled the scores at 5-5. However, the U Mumba raiders were in good form and made sure that their team remained on the front foot in the early exchange.

Paltan finally turned things around in the second quarter and went on to inflict an all out on U Mumba. The momentum was firmly with Paltan in the second quarter as they took the lead. At halftime, the score was 17-12 in Paltan’s favour.

After the restart, Chouhan kept U Mumba in the game as Paltan’s lead was reduced to a solitary point. From the other side of the mat, Shinde delivered consistently with his raids. With 10 minutes remaining in the match, the score was 22-21 in Paltan’s favour.

U Mumba soon levelled the score courtesy a tackle by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh on Pankaj. Paltan took the lead thanks to a Super Tackle by Shinde. He soon completed his Super 10 as well as Paltan strengthened their grip on the match. Shinde was not done yet as he inflicted an all out on U Mumba in the dying minutes to power his team to a 10-point victory.

