Puneri Paltan extended their winning run to three games in the ongoing PKL 2025 with an impressive 45-36 victory over Bengal Warriorz 45-36 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday (September 3).

Captain Aslam Inamdar once again led from the front while the likes of Aditya Shinde and Vishal Bharadwaj impressed too. For Bengal Warriorz, their captain Devank Dalal scored 17 points but his efforts went in vain.

It did not take Puneri Paltan long to assert their dominance as they made a bright start. With Shinde and Inamdar scoring early raid points, the Pune-based outfit were quick to put itself on the driver’s seat. Shinde troubled Bengal Warriorz defenders to keep his team on the front foot.

PKL 2025: Pune Paltan wins third game in a row

Inside the first 10 minutes, Inamdar produced a brilliant Super Raid that dismissed defenders Nitesh Kumar and Parteek. That phase of play handed the momentum to Puneri Paltan. While Devank did his best from the other side, the Paltan ended the first phase of the half with a four-point lead, with the score reading 13-9.

The second phase was more competitive as both the teams inflicted an all out each. Paltan inflicted the first all out in the 9th minute before Bengal Warriorz did it as well. At halftime, the score read 26-22 in Paltan’s favour. Paltan did not take long to take charge of the match in the second half as they went on to stretch their lead.

While the Warriorz remained in the game thanks to their captain Devank’s consistent raid points, the Paltan managed to come up with a fitting answer on each occasion. Shinde stood out for Paltan and completed his Super 10 in the second half.

Paltan further extended their advantage by inflicting a second all out on the Warriorz. With 10 minutes remaining, Paltan had a 37-28 lead. Paltan’s defence held tight and made sure to keep the lead safe to power its team to an impressive win.

