Puneri Paltan, on Saturday (October 11), beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-23 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi to confirm their Top Eight spot.

The Pune-based outfit became the second team after Dabang Delhi K.C. to confirm the Top Eight spot in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). With 11 wins and 3 defeats, Puneri Paltan are currently at the second spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas’ playoffs hopes took another blow with the latest defeat. It was the 8th defeat of the season for them. With 6 wins and 8 losses so far, the Thalaivas are currently at the sixth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match report:

Captain Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite led the charge for Puneri Paltan in the match. Mohite scored nine points while Inamdar scored seven points as Puneri Paltan thrashed the Thalaivas in the one-sided match.

Puneri Paltan started the game in a dominating fashion and inflicted an all out on the Thalaivas inside six minutes. For the Thalaivas, it took nine more minutes to score their second and third points as the Paltan completely dominated the proceedings.

While Arjun Deshwal struck consistently for the Thalaivas, the Platan managed to keep the proceedings under control. At halftime, the Thalaivas had a commanding 20-11 lead.

With their back against the wall, the Thalaivas showed resilience in the second half. Nitesh Kumar and Ronak stood like a rock in defence to keep their team in the hunt. Ronak’s crucial Super Tackle on Mohite gave his team some much-needed impetus.

However, the Thalaivas still could not wipe off the deficit as the Paltan managed to stay on top. At the 10-minute mark of the second half, the score was 25-16 in Paltan’s favour.

The Thalaivas were not ready to give up yet. Arulnanthababu and Nitesh Kumar stood tall in defence for their side. Arulnanthababu came up with a fine Super Tackle on Mohit Goyat while Nitesh also made his presence felt.

The Paltan, however, stayed on the front foot throughout the match and sealed the game by inflicting another all out. In the end, they won the match by 13 points.