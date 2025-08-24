After the poor campaign last season, Puneri Paltan will look to bounce back in Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Pune-based outfit failed to progress ahead of the league stage last year.

After winning nine of their 22 games, they finished at the eighth spot and crashed out at the league stage. In the wake of the forgettable campaign, they also decided to sack their head coach and appoint former Indian kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur as their head coach. Thakur plied his trade as the assistant coach for the Paltan last season.

Thakur is widely regarded as one of the most decorated Kabaddi players of all time. He was a part of the Indian team that won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. He also featured in the first seven editions of the PKL as a player and ended his career with 816 points in 121 matches, including 794 raid points and 22 tackle points.

Puneri Paltan squad, schedule and other details:

Puneri Paltan squad:

Even after the poor campaign last season, Paltan have retained most of their players. For the new season, they have signed eight players in this year’s auction. In a big boost, they will also have the services of Aslam Inamdar this year. Inamdar missed last season due to an injury but is available for the upcoming season.

Paltan have retained Pankaj Mohite, who was their standout raider last season with 110 raid points in 22 matches. In addition, Puneri Paltan retained Mohit Goyat, who racked up 83 raid points in 19 games last season. During the auction, they signed up Sachin Tanwar for INR 1.058 crore to further strengthen their attack.

Mohit Goyat – Raider

Aditya Tushar Shinde – Raider

Pankaj Mohite- Raider

Abhishek Tukaram Gunge – Raider

Stuwart Singh – Raider

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh – Raider

Milad Mohajer – Raider

Sachin – Raider

Gaurav Khatri – Defender

Abinesh Nadarajan – Defender

Dadaso Shivaji Pujari – Defender

Sanjay Enania – Defender

Rakesh – Defender

Vaibhav S. Rabade – Defender

Rohan Ashok Tupare – Defender

Vishal Bhardwaj – Defender

Mohd. Amaan – Defender

Aslam Mustafa Inamdar – Allrounder

Gurdeep – Allrounder

Puneri Paltan schedule:

With the tournament taking place across four venues, Puneri Paltan will also be in action across all those venues. They will be playing six games in the first leg in Vizag. Puneri Paltan will open their campaign against Bengaluru Bulls on August 29.

It will be followed by three games in Jaipur before they play six more games in Chennai. In the final leg in Delhi, Puneri Paltan are scheduled to play three matches.

Vizag leg:

August 29, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Puneri Paltan

September 01, Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Giants

September 03, Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors

September 04, Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

September 08, Puneri Paltan vs. Patna Pirates

September 10, UP Yoddhas vs. Puneri Paltan

Jaipur leg:

September 13, Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans

September 18, U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

September 19, Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Chennai leg:

September 30, Bengal Warriors vs. Puneri Paltan

October 02, Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

October 04, Puneri Paltan vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 08, Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

October 11, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan

October 12, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Puneri Paltan

Delhi leg:

October 15, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

October 18, Telugu Titans vs. Puneri Paltan

October 19, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Puneri Paltan match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving the Paltan through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Paltan failed to qualify for the playoffs last year and will be desperate to turn things around in the upcoming season.