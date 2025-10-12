Puneri Paltan, on Sunday (October 12) pulled off a stunning win over Dabang Delhi K.C. to reclaim the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table. The scores were levelled at 38-38 before Puneri Paltan registered a 6-5 win in the tie breaker to clinch the match at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

With 12 wins from 15 matches, Puneri Paltan are currently at the top of the standings. Dabang Delhi have also won 12 of their 15 matches so far but are at the second spot.

PKL 2025 – Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan match report:

For Puneri Paltan, Pankaj Mohite and captain Aslam Inamdar impressed again, scoring 7 and 6 points respectively. For Dabang Delhi, Ajinkya Pawar scored a Super 10 while Saurabh Nandal scored a High Five but their efforts went in vain in the end.

With the likes of Aditya Shinde and Mohite in fine form, Puneri Paltan managed to start the game in a dominating fashion. On the other hand, Pawar and Neeraj struggled to make much of an impact with their raids for Dabang Delhi.

As a result, Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out on Dabang Delhi and managed to open up a 14-7 lead at the 10-minute mark. Pawar then found his rhythm in the second quarter and it helped Delhi stay in touching distance. He first dismissed Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep before dismissing Inamdar as Dabang Delhi started reducing the deficit at a good pace.

With Sandeep pulling off a tackle on Mohit Goyat, Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out Puneri Paltan and cut the deficit to just two points. By the time the first half ended, the Delhi-based outfit managed to take a 21-20 lead.

Pawar completed a brilliant Super 10 at the start of the second half as Delhi managed to keep things under control. With momentum on their side, Delhi went on to inflict another all out on Paltan and extended their lead to 32-27 in the third quarter.

With Paltan under immense pressure, their captain led the charge for them. Inamdar dismissed Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet Singh, while Gurdeep tackled Neeraj Narwal to give their side some much-needed impetus. However, Dabang Delhi responded in style and extended their lead to four points after Naveen pulled off a Super Tackle.

Delhi were looking to win the game comfortably in the end but Paltan had not given up yet. Goyat got a touch on Atrachali and Nandal to reduce the table-toppers to just one player. Paltan went on to inflict an all out on Delhi to level the scores and take the match to the tie-breaker. Both the teams traded blow for blow in the tie-breaker but the Paltan eventually prevailed.