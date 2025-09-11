Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with an impressive 43-32 win over UP Yoddhas in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win came after two defeats for the Pune-based outfit. Puneri Paltan had started their campaign with three wins in a row before suffering defeats against Dabang Delhi K.C. and Patna Pirates. The victory has taken the team to the top of the points table once again.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas are at the sixth spot in the table with two wins and as many defeats. They started their campaign with two wins before losing against Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.

PKL 2025 – Puneri Paltan return to winning ways

For Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite starred with Super 10s while Gaurav Khatri delivered a High Five. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda stood out once again with yet another Super 10 but his effort eventually went in vain.

Puneri Paltan started the proceedings in a fine fashion thanks to a successful raid from captain Aslam Inamdar. The Yoddhas came up with a quick response through Guman Singh to level the score at 1-1 in the early exchange.

The Pune-based franchise regained the momentum when Pankaj Mohite produced a Super Raid, securing four points and giving his team a 7-3 lead. However, Mohite’s error gave Yoddhas an opportunity to execute a Super Tackle and they made the most of it to cut the deficit to 6-7. With Guman striking again, the score was level at 7-7.

The Yoddhas briefly led the game after taking a two-point lead before Puneri Paltan levelled the scores before the first time-out. Puneri Paltan started well after the break and scored three back-to-back points to open up a 12-9 lead.

It was followed by an all out on the Yoddhas as the Paltan pushed their lead to 16-12. At half-time, the Paltan had a 21-16 lead.

The second half also started in a promising fashion for Paltan as they came up with a well-executed tackle. The Paltan inflicted another all out on the Yoddhas when Shinde came up with a successful raid. The latest all out gave Paltan a commanding 27-17 lead.

Shinde soon completed his Super 10 and further strengthened his team’s position in the match. At the second-half time-out, the Paltan were firmly in control with a 32-21 lead. After the restart, the Paltan inflicted the second all out to stretch their advantage to 37-22 and all but seal the game. There was no more twist in the match as the Paltan went on to register an impressive 11-point win.