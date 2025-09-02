Puneri Paltan, on Monday (September 1), registered a mammoth 22-point win over Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025). The Pune-based outfit came with a defensive masterclass to register the 41-19 victory at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

For Puneri Paltan, Abinesh Nadarajan was the standout performer in defence as he led the way with a High Five while the likes of Gaurav Khatri and Gurdeep recorded four tackle points each.

Captain Aslam Inamdar, Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite were instrumental too as Puneri Paltan completely decimated Gujarat Giants to register their second win on the trot. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans suffered their second defeat in as many games in the ongoing PKL 2025.

PKL 2025 – Puneri Paltan register statement win:

Puneri Paltan made their intentions clear right from the start. Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite led the raiding unit while Nadarajan starred in defence by recording four tackle points in the first ten minutes. It did not take long for the Paltan to inflict an all out and race away to a six-point lead in the early stages.

The Giants just could not claw their way back into the game after the early setbacks as the Paltan remained in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the match. At the end of the first half, Paltan had a six-point lead with the scoreline at 17-11.

In the second half, Shinde recorded a two-point raid to extend his team’s lead to nine points. It was soon followed by another all out from the Paltan as they extended their lead. Giants could not score a single point between the two all outs. Nothing describes their poor outing better than the fact that their star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui could not score a single point in the match for the first time since Season 8.