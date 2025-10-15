Puneri Paltan, on Wednesday (October 15), thrashed Jaipur Pink Panthers to bolster their spot at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025) points table. They registered a thumping 57-33 victory after completely outplaying the Panthers at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The 57 points scored by Puneri Paltan is the most points scored by a team this season. The win was seventh in a row for Puneri Paltan. With an impressive 13 wins from 16 matches, the Pune-based outfit is sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

On the other hand, the Panthers suffered their fourth defeat in a row. With the latest loss, the two-time PKL champions have slipped to the 10th spot in the points table. The Panthers are fast running out of time to turn things around and will be desperate to return to winning ways immediately.

PKL 2025 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match report:

Puneri Paltan’s defenders once again made a big impact with Gaurav Khatri and Vaibhav Rabade scoring High Fives. Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar impressed too by scoring nine and six points respectively. For the Panthers, Ali Samadi record a Super 10 while Vinay scored eight points but they could not take their team to a win.

The Paltan started the game in a dominating fashion as Aslam and Mohite scored multi-point raids and gave their team a 4-0 lead. While Samadi opened the scoring for the Panthers, the Paltan inflicted an all out inside four minutes.

At one stage, it looked like the Panthers would just run away with the game. However, Samadi kept his team in the match and helped them inflict an all out on the Paltan. It cut the deficit to five points. At the end of the first time, the Paltan had a handy 23-17 lead.

The Paltan started the second half in a promising manner too. They inflicted a second all out on the Panthers after a tackle from Mohd Amaan and opened up an eight-point lead. With the Paltan defenders looking rock solid, the table-toppers went on to inflict another all out and raced away to a 38-24 lead. From thereon, it was a one-way traffic as the Paltan eventually won the match by 24 points.