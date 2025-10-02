The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 2025 match 59 on Thursday (October 2nd). Puneri Paltan are in red-hot form and will be the favourites against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, the Bulls will be looking to make a comeback against the Paltan tonight. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles to watch out for.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls player battles

1. Mohit Goyat vs Yogesh Dahiya

Mohit Goyat, Puneri Paltan’s star raider, is known for his explosive agility and sharp toe touches. His ability to read defenders and switch directions mid-raid makes him a nightmare for any corner defender.

Yogesh Dahiya, Bengaluru Bulls’ right corner, will be tasked with neutralizing Mohit’s threat. Yogesh’s strength lies in his ankle holds and quick reaction time. This duel will be a test of reflexes and anticipation, with Mohit trying to outmaneuver Yogesh’s traps while Yogesh aims to time his tackles to perfection.

2. Aslam Inamdar vs Sanjay Dhull

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri’s dynamic all-rounder, brings versatility and unpredictability to the mat. His raids are often deceptive, mixing bonus attempts with sudden escapes. Sanjay Dhull, Bengaluru’s left cover defender, is known for his solid blocks and body strength. When Aslam charges in, Sanjay’s positioning and timing will be crucial.

This battle will showcase tactical depth—Aslam’s multi-dimensional raids against Sanjay’s disciplined defense. Expect intense moments as both players try to outsmart each other in high-pressure situations.

3. Mohammad Nabibakhsh vs Alireza Mirzaeian

Two Iranian powerhouses collide in this international face-off. Nabibakhsh, Puneri’s seasoned all-rounder, is a master of both raiding and defending. His signature running hand touches and powerful dashes make him a game-changer.

Alireza Mirzaeian, representing Bengaluru Bulls, is equally formidable with his robust physique and fearless approach. Their clash will be a showcase of strength, technique, and national pride. Whether it’s a raid or a tackle, every moment between these two will be a highlight reel in itself.