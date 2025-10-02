The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match 59 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 2 (Thursday) in Chennai. While the Puneri Paltan won in their last outing, the Bengaluru Bulls suffered a loss at the hands of the UP Yoddhas. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head records for match 59 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Matches Played Bengaluru Bulls Wins Puneri Paltan Wins Ties Recent Form (Last 6 Matches) 21 14 7 0 Puneri Paltan won all 6

Puneri Paltan have shown remarkable dominance in recent encounters, winning the last six matches against Bengaluru Bulls. Despite Bengaluru Bulls having more overall wins historically, Puneri Paltan’s current streak highlights their growing strength and tactical edge in these matchups. This recent run has shifted the momentum in favor of Puneri Paltan, making their clashes highly competitive and exciting to watch.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Bengaluru Bulls – Satyappa Mutti, Alireza Mirzaian, Sanjay Dhull, Akash Shinde, Deepak Sankar, Yogesh Dahiya, Aashish Malik.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL match 59 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls squads