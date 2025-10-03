The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match 59 of the PKL 2025 was an absolute thriller, with the game going to the tie-breaker round. In the end, the Puneri Paltan held their nerves and won the tie-breaker round, leaving the Bulls camp stunned. Let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings for match 59 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls player ratings

Aditya Shinde (8/10)

Aditya Shinde emerged as a reliable raider, scoring 7 points with a mix of bonus grabs and touchpoints. His raids were calculated and composed, often targeting weaker defensive flanks. Aditya’s footwork and timing allowed him to evade ankle holds and corner traps, making him a difficult customer for defenders. His contribution was vital in maintaining scoreboard pressure and building momentum in the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls clash.

Whether in do-or-die situations or regular raids, Aditya showed poise and tactical awareness. His ability to convert opportunities into points gave his team a strategic edge, and his performance was a testament to his growing stature as a dependable raider.

Alireza Mirzaian (7.5/10)

Alireza Mirzaian showcased his versatility with a balanced performance, contributing 6 points across both attack and defense. As an all-rounder, he seamlessly transitioned between raiding and tackling duties, often plugging defensive gaps and launching surprise raids. His mat awareness and agility allowed him to execute swift dashes and effective blocks. Alireza’s presence added depth to his team’s strategy, offering flexibility and unpredictability.

His ability to read the game and adapt to changing scenarios made him a valuable asset. Whether breaking through defensive lines or halting raiders mid-charge, Alireza’s all-round brilliance was a key factor in his team’s competitive edge.