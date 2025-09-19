The Puneri Paltan are set to take on the defending champions, Haryana Steelers, in match 41 of the PKL 2025 to be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams are at the top of the points table, and a win can strengthen their position at the top. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in match 41 of the PKL 2025 between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers player battles

Gaurav Khatri vs Shivam Patare

Gaurav Khatri, Puneri Paltan’s right corner defender, is a master of the ankle hold and has consistently delivered High 5s this season. His timing and aggression make him a nightmare for raiders. On the other side, Shivam Patare leads Haryana’s raiding unit with explosive speed and clever footwork.

This duel is a classic clash of brute defense versus agile offense. Every raid by Patare will be a test of Khatri’s reflexes and positioning. If Khatri dominates early, it could mentally unsettle Patare—but if Patare breaks through, Haryana gains momentum fast.

Vishal Bhardwaj vs Vinay

Vishal Bhardwaj, the left corner defender for Puneri Paltan, is known for his lethal ankle holds and calm under pressure. Vinay, Haryana’s dependable raider, has a knack for sneaking through tight defenses and scoring in crunch moments.

Their battle is all about patience and precision—Vinay’s deceptive movements versus Bhardwaj’s calculated tackles. In close matches, this face-off could decide the outcome. If Vinay can consistently escape Bhardwaj’s grip, Haryana will keep the scoreboard ticking. But if Bhardwaj reads him well, Puneri Paltan will control the tempo and force errors.

Aslam Inamdar vs Rahul Sethpal

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan’s captain and all-rounder, brings versatility and leadership. His raids are unpredictable, mixing speed with tactical awareness. Rahul Sethpal anchors Haryana’s defense with strength and discipline, often leading the tackle count. Their matchup is a cerebral contest—Inamdar’s mind games against Sethpal’s defensive structure. Inamdar will probe for weaknesses, while Sethpal must stay composed and coordinate his line.

A successful tackle on Inamdar can lift Haryana’s morale, but if Aslam breaks through repeatedly, it could demoralize the Steelers. This battle is a chess match on the mat.