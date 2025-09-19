The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match 41 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 19 (Friday). Both teams are in good form and will be looking to add another win in the ongoing competition. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records for match 41 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Total Matches Played Haryana Steelers Win Puneri Paltan Wins Ties 17 6 10 1

Both teams are at the top of the points table, and a win can strengthen their position at the top. Haryana will be missing their talismanic raider, Naveen Kumar, against a strong Puneri defense. On the other hand, Paltan would want to bring in more consistency as the league moves into the midseason.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj. Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.

