The Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match 41 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium on September 19 (Friday). Both teams are in good form and will be looking to add another win in the ongoing competition. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records for match 41 of the PKL 2025.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
|Total Matches Played
|Haryana Steelers Win
|Puneri Paltan Wins
|Ties
|17
|6
|10
|1
Both teams are at the top of the points table, and a win can strengthen their position at the top. Haryana will be missing their talismanic raider, Naveen Kumar, against a strong Puneri defense. On the other hand, Paltan would want to bring in more consistency as the league moves into the midseason.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s (Probable)
Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.
Haryana Steelers – Mayank Saini, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers squads
|Role
|Puneri Paltan
|Haryana Steelers
|Raiders
|Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Milad Mohajer, Sachin
|Vinay, Shivam Patare, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Vikas Ramdas Jadhav, Naveen Kumar, Mayank Saini, Ghansyam Roka Magar, Sahan Sha Mohammed
|Defenders
|Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan
|Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Manikandan N, Ankit, Rahul, Hardeep, Sachin, Zubair, Ritik
|All-rounders
|Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep
|Sahil, Ashish