The Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 63 of the PKL 2025 is going to be an exciting match. To note, both teams are coming to the game after winning their previous fixture and will be looking to extend their winning run in the competition. On that note, let us check out the player battles to watch out for in the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Mohit Goyat vs Reza Mirbagheri

Mohit Goyat, Puneri Paltan’s agile and fearless raider, thrives on quick dashes and sharp footwork. His ability to exploit gaps in the defense makes him a constant threat. Reza Mirbagheri, Jaipur’s Iranian defensive wall, counters with precision tackles and strong holds. This duel pits speed against strength—Mohit’s unpredictability versus Reza’s composure.

If Mohit breaks through early, it could rattle Jaipur’s rhythm. But if Reza reads his patterns and executes timely blocks, he’ll neutralize Puneri’s momentum. Their clash will be a tactical chess match on the mat, with each raid testing the other’s instincts and discipline.

Aslam Inamdar vs Nitin Rawal

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri’s dynamic all-rounder, blends raiding flair with defensive grit. His versatility allows him to switch roles mid-match, keeping opponents guessing. Nitin Rawal, Jaipur’s lone all-rounder, brings similar adaptability but relies more on strategic positioning and counterplay.

When Aslam raids, Nitin’s anticipation will be key—he must cut off angles and force errors. Conversely, when Nitin attacks, Aslam’s reflexes and strength will be tested. This battle is about who controls the tempo and transitions better. Their duel could decide the midfield dominance, making it a pivotal subplot in the larger team contest.

Vishal Bhardwaj vs Manjeet Dahiya

Vishal Bhardwaj, Puneri’s seasoned left corner defender, is known for his ankle holds and fearless dives. Manjeet Dahiya, Jaipur’s powerful raider, often targets corners with brute force and clever feints. Vishal’s challenge will be to stay low and time his tackles perfectly, while Manjeet will aim to disrupt his stance and escape with bonus points.

Their face-off is a classic strength-versus-technique scenario. If Vishal dominates early, Manjeet may be forced to change his approach. But if Manjeet breaks through, it could open up Jaipur’s scoring floodgates. Expect sparks to fly every time these two collide.