The Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 63 of the PKL 2025 will be played in Chennai on October 4 (Saturday). Speaking about their previous game, the Puneri Paltan won a thrilling tie-breaker against Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers overhauled the defending champions, Haryana Steelers. This will be a crucial game, and the winner will move closer to securing a playoff spot. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head records for match 63 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

Matches Played Jaipur Pink Panthers Win Puneri Paltan Wins Ties 25 14 9 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the rivalry with 14 victories. Puneri Paltan have secured 9 wins. There have been 2 matches that ended in a tie. Notably, Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the last three encounters between these two teams, demonstrating a recent dominance in their head-to-head battles.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Jaipur Pink Panthers – Reza Mirbagheri, Aashish Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Nitin Dhankhar, Ali Choubtarash, Sahil, Deepanshu Khatri.

