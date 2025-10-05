The Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match 63 of the PKL 2025 was a close contest with the Paltan winning the match by 5 points. Both teams showed great resilience on the field, but it was the PKL 2024 champions who emerged as victorious. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings for match 64 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers player ratings

Ali Choubtarash (10/10)

Ali Choubtarash was the standout performer, racking up an impressive 22 points in just 10 minutes of play. His explosive raids and sharp instincts made him a nightmare for defenders. Whether executing swift toe touches or powerful escapes, Ali dominated the mat with confidence and flair. His ability to score consistently in short bursts speaks volumes about his efficiency and impact.

With such a high strike rate, he not only led his team’s offense but also shifted the momentum decisively. Ali’s performance was a masterclass in aggressive raiding, setting the benchmark for future matches.

Aditya Shinde (8/10)

Aditya Shinde showcased his raiding prowess with 13 points, emerging as a key contributor to his team’s scoreboard. His raids were marked by clever footwork, tactical awareness, and an ability to exploit defensive lapses. Aditya’s timing and agility allowed him to slip through tight corners and pick up crucial touchpoints. His consistency across raids kept the pressure on the opposition and gave his team a strategic edge.

Whether in do-or-die situations or bonus attempts, Aditya delivered with precision. His performance reflects a rising star in the raiding department, capable of turning games single-handedly.

Pankaj Mohite (7.5/10)

Pankaj Mohite delivered a solid performance, scoring 8 points and showcasing his value as a dependable raider for Puneri Paltan. Known for his swift movements and sharp reflexes, Pankaj consistently challenged the opposition’s defense with calculated raids. His ability to pick up touchpoints and bonuses under pressure reflects his maturity and tactical awareness.

Whether darting through gaps or executing surprise attacks, he kept defenders on edge throughout the match. Though not the highest scorer, his contribution was crucial in maintaining offensive momentum.