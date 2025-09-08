The Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 match will be played on September 8 (Monday). The three-time PKL champions, Patna Pirates, are desperate for a win as they seem to struggle on the mat in the ongoing season. After losing three matches on the trot, the Pirates will be eyeing a comeback against the Puneri Paltan.

Meanwhile, the PKL 2024 champions are in excellent form, winning 3 out of their games as they look to continue their momentum. Ahead of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 match, let us check out 3 players’ battles to watch out for in match 22.

PKL 2025- Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: 3 Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 22

Aslam Inamdar vs Ankit Jaglan

Puneri Paltan’s skipper and all-rounder, Aslam Inamdar, has been the standout performer for his side. Despite not being the top scorer, Inamdar’s ability to deliver under pressure and lead with composure makes him a game-changer. On the other side, Pirates’ captain, Ankit Jaglan, has failed to replicate his performance from the last season.

With just 4 points in 3 games, Jaglan is certainly under pressure. However, the defender has a chance to change all that tonight in the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match, and his main objective will be to stop his opposite number, Aslam Inamdar, on the mat.

Gaurav Khatri vs Ayan Lohchab

It is the classic battle between a rising raider and a solid defender. Patna’s young raider, Ayan Lohchab finally showed his quality after securing a Super 10 in the last match. With 25 points in just 3 games, Lohchab is emerging as a key weapon for the Pirates.

However, his job may not come easily against Gaurav Khatri, who has been a standout defender for the Paltan. With 14 points in 4 games, Khatri has been excellent on the mat. His timing and aggression in the right corner make him a nightmare for raiders. The battle between Ayan and Khatri is surely going to be an exciting one for the fans.