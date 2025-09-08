The PKL 2024 champions, Puneri Paltan, are set to take on the Patna Pirates in match 22 of the PKL 2025 to be played on September 8 (Monday). Speaking about both sides, the Patna Pirates have struggled in the tournament so far, failing to win a single match. On the contrary, the Puneri Paltan are in red-hot form, winning three games so far.

Both sides have some explosive players in their camp, and it is expected to be a cracking contest between the former PKL champions. Ahead of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 match, let us check out their head-to-head records so far.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

While the Patna Pirates hold an edge in overall numbers, they have won only one game in their last seven outings. However, the Pirates won their previous match against the Paltan in the previous edition. Played in Pune, the Pirates went on to win the match by just 5 points.

The Pirates will be looking to make a statement against the Paltan on Monday. On the other hand, the Puneri Paltan side will be looking for their fourth win in the competition. The fans will be eager to see which teams come out on top.

Matches Played Puneri Paltan Wins Patna Pirates Win Ties 24 6 14 4

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Patna Pirates – Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Ankit Kumar, Ankit Jaglan.

PKL 2025 Live Streaming details

The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates PKL 12 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates squads