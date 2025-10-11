The Puneri Paltan will take on the Tamil Thalaivas in match 78 of the PKL 2025 to be played in Delhi this evening. The Puneri Paltan are in red-hot form, and the Thalaivas will be looking to stop their juggernaut. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas player battles to watch out for in match 78 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas player battles

Narender Kandola vs Gaurav Khatri

Narender Kandola, Tamil Thalaivas’ lead raider, is known for his explosive starts and fearless approach in do-or-die raids. His agility and ability to pick up bonus points make him a constant threat. Gaurav Khatri, Puneri Paltan’s right corner defender, is a specialist in ankle holds and chain tackles. Their duel in the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match will be a test of Narender’s speed versus Gaurav’s timing.

If Narender breaks through early, Tamil could gain momentum. But if Gaurav locks him down, Puneri’s defense will dominate. This battle could set the tone for the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match’s tempo and control.

Sagar Rathee vs Mohit Goyat

Sagar Rathee, Tamil’s defensive lynchpin, brings strength and precision to the cover position. His ability to read raiders and execute powerful dashes makes him a key disruptor. Mohit Goyat, Puneri’s star raider, thrives on unpredictability and quick footwork. Their clash will be a tactical chess match—Sagar’s anticipation versus Mohit’s improvisation.

If Sagar can trap Mohit early, Tamil will gain defensive confidence. But if Mohit escapes consistently, he’ll open up the mat and pressure Tamil’s corners. This battle could decide the rhythm of Puneri’s attack in the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas clash.

Aslam Inamdar vs Moein Safaghi

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri’s dynamic all-rounder, is a game-changer with his dual threat in raids and tackles. His versatility and mat awareness make him dangerous in transition plays. Moein Safaghi, Tamil’s Iranian all-rounder, counters with strength and tactical discipline. Their battle will revolve around control—Aslam’s flair versus Moein’s structure.

If Moein can neutralize Aslam’s raids and contribute defensively, Tamil will gain balance. But if Aslam finds space and rhythm, he could tilt the match in Puneri’s favor. This matchup is a clash of styles and could be pivotal in tight moments.