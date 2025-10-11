The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match 78 of the PKL 2025 will be played on October 11 (Saturday) in Delhi. These two teams have flown from the south to the capital city of India to kick-start the final leg of the season. It will be a hard-fought game as both teams will look to clinch a win. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head records for match 78 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Outcome Number of Matches Tamil Thalaivas Win 4 Puneri Paltan Wins 7 Tied Matches 2 Total Matches Played 13

The rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan has evolved into a compelling narrative in the Pro Kabaddi League. Out of 13 encounters, Puneri Paltan leads with 7 wins, while Tamil Thalaivas have managed 4 victories. Two matches ended in ties, reflecting the competitive spirit and unpredictability of their clashes. Puneri Paltan has dominated recent meetings, winning five of the last six matches between the two sides. Their tactical discipline, strong defensive structure, and consistent raiding unit have given them the edge.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Rohit Beniwal, Arulnantha Babu, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas squads