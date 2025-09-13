Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will face each other in match 32 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 2025). The match will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 13 (Saturday). On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for from the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match 32 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans player battles

Aditya Shinde vs Ajit Pawar

Aditya Shinde has emerged as Puneri Paltan’s most consistent raider this season, racking up 48 raid points in six matches. His Super 10 against UP Yoddhas showcased his ability to break through tight defenses with sharp footwork and fearless dives. Telugu Titans will rely on Ajit Pawar, their best defender so far, to counter Shinde’s threat. Ajit’s left cover position and aggressive tackling style make him a formidable opponent.

If Ajit can read Shinde’s movements early and execute timely dashes or holds, he could disrupt Pune’s rhythm. This battle will be a tactical chess match between agility and anticipation.

Vijay Malik vs Gaurav Khatri

Vijay Malik, the captain and star all-rounder of Telugu Titans, has been in red-hot form with 42 points in five matches. His raiding is marked by calm execution and clever escapes, often turning tight situations into scoring opportunities. Gaurav Khatri, Puneri Paltan’s defensive anchor, has scored 19 tackle points in six games and is currently the most successful defender of the season.

His high-five in the last match underlined his dominance in the right corner. This clash between Malik’s composure and Khatri’s brute strength will be pivotal. Whoever wins this duel could swing the momentum of the entire match.

Bharat Hooda vs Gurdeep Sangwan

Bharat Hooda has been a revelation for Telugu Titans this season, bouncing back from a poor previous campaign to score 40 points in five matches. His raiding style is aggressive and direct, often catching defenders off guard. Gurdeep Sangwan,

Puneri Paltan’s second-best defender has 15 tackle points but looked off-color in the last outing. He’ll need to be sharp and focused to contain Hooda’s surging raids. This battle is not just about stats—it’s about redemption and consistency. If Gurdeep regains form, he could neutralize Hooda’s impact. Otherwise, Bharat might run riot and give Titans the edge they need.