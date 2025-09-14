The Puneri Paltan continued their good run in the ongoing PKL 2025 as they defeated the Telugu Titans by 6 points in match 32 of the tournament. The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans match 32 of the PKL 2025 was filled with lots of twists and turns, but in the end, the Paltan managed to hold on to their nerves and came out victorious. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans player ratings for match 32 of PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans player ratings

Bharat (9.5/10)

Bharat was the driving force behind his team’s success, scoring 12 points with a commanding all-around performance. His raids were sharp and fearless, often breaking through defensive setups with ease. On the defensive end, he showed excellent anticipation and strength, executing decisive tackles that shifted momentum. Bharat’s versatility allowed him to adapt to any situation on the mat, making him a constant threat.

His fitness and awareness were top-notch, and he led by example throughout the match. Whether attacking or defending, Bharat’s presence was felt in every moment, proving why he’s one of the most valuable players on the roster.

Gaurav Khatri (8/10)

Gaurav Khatri was a defensive wall, scoring 7 points through perfectly timed tackles and relentless pressure. His positioning and awareness made it nearly impossible for raiders to escape his grasp. Gaurav’s strength and technique were evident in his ankle holds and body blocks, which he executed with precision.

He communicated well with his fellow defenders, maintaining a tight formation and shutting down key raiders. His ability to read the game and anticipate moves gave his team a strategic advantage. Gaurav’s performance was a textbook example of elite defending, and his contribution was crucial in keeping the opposition’s score in check.

Vijay Malik (7/10)

Vijay Malik showcased his all-around brilliance with 7 points, balancing offense and defense with finesse. His raids were smart and calculated, often baiting defenders into errors and capitalizing with swift touches. On defense, Vijay was alert and aggressive, stepping up during critical moments to stop raiders in their tracks. His leadership and composure helped stabilize the team during tense phases of the match.

Vijay’s ability to switch roles seamlessly made him a tactical asset, and his performance reflected both skill and maturity. He played with heart and intelligence, proving why he’s a dependable figure in high-pressure situations.