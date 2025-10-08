The Puneri Paltan will take on the U Mumba in match 72 of the PKL 2025 to be played at the SDAT Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have performed well this season, with Puneri being clinical in their approach. Apart from a few lapses, they have executed their plans to perfection. U Mumba’s performance seemed to have recovered from the dip they suffered in the Jaipur leg. Check out the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba player battles to watch out for.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba player battles

Mohit Goyat vs Rinku

Mohit Goyat, Puneri Paltan’s star raider, is known for his explosive bursts and clever toe touches. His ability to read defensive formations and strike with precision makes him a constant threat. Rinku, U Mumba’s dependable corner defender, counters with sharp reflexes and powerful ankle holds.

Mohit will aim to stretch the defense and force errors, while Rinku must stay composed and anticipate his moves. Their duel is a classic clash of agility versus timing. If Mohit breaks through early, Pune gains momentum. But if Rinku locks him down in the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba clash, U Mumba’s defense will take control of the mat.

Aslam Inamdar vs Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan’s dynamic all-rounder, brings versatility and flair to both ends of the mat. His raids are unpredictable, and his defensive awareness adds tactical depth. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, U Mumba’s Iranian all-rounder, matches him with strength, balance, and strategic play. Their battle is about who can influence transitions more effectively.

Aslam will look to dominate raids and support defense, while Amirmohammad must counter with smart positioning and counterattacks. This duel could quietly shape the game’s rhythm, as both players are capable of turning momentum with a single move. Expect a cerebral and physical contest throughout.

Pankaj Mohite vs Parvesh Bhainswal

Pankaj Mohite, Puneri Paltan’s agile raider, thrives on quick direction changes and bonus attempts. His low center of gravity and fearless approach make him difficult to contain. Parvesh Bhainswal, U Mumba’s seasoned cover defender, is known for his brute strength and well-timed blocks.

Pankaj will test Parvesh’s patience with rapid raids, while Parvesh must stay alert and execute decisive tackles. Their duel is a test of speed versus power, youth versus experience. If Pankaj finds rhythm, Pune’s attack will flourish. But if Parvesh asserts control, U Mumba’s defense becomes a wall. This battle promises high-impact moments and tactical fireworks.