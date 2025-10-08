Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
Image Credits: X

U Mumba, will face Puneri Paltan in match 72 of the PKL 2025. The match promises to be a thrilling contest between these two rivals from Maharashtra. Puneri won the last encounter between these two teams this season. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 72 of the PKL 2025.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head

Matches Played U Mumba Wins Puneri Paltan Wins Ties
25 11 11 3

The rivalry between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan is one of the most balanced and fiercely contested in Pro Kabaddi history. With 25 matches played, both teams have secured 11 wins each, while 3 games ended in a tie—highlighting the intensity and unpredictability of their encounters. These Maharashtra-based sides bring regional pride and passionate fanbases to every clash.

U Mumba’s defensive discipline often meets Puneri Paltan’s aggressive raiding head-on, creating thrilling matchups. Their battles are known for last-minute turnarounds, tactical duels, and standout individual performances. Every meeting feels like a playoff, and the next chapter promises more fireworks.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)

Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.

U Mumba –  Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Lokesh Ghosliya.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba squads

Role Puneri Paltan U Mumba
Raiders Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Milad Mohajer, Sachin Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi
Defenders Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi
All-rounders Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet