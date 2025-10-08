U Mumba, will face Puneri Paltan in match 72 of the PKL 2025. The match promises to be a thrilling contest between these two rivals from Maharashtra. Puneri won the last encounter between these two teams this season. On that note, let us check out the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head records for match 72 of the PKL 2025.
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head
|Matches Played
|U Mumba Wins
|Puneri Paltan Wins
|Ties
|25
|11
|11
|3
The rivalry between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan is one of the most balanced and fiercely contested in Pro Kabaddi history. With 25 matches played, both teams have secured 11 wins each, while 3 games ended in a tie—highlighting the intensity and unpredictability of their encounters. These Maharashtra-based sides bring regional pride and passionate fanbases to every clash.
U Mumba’s defensive discipline often meets Puneri Paltan’s aggressive raiding head-on, creating thrilling matchups. Their battles are known for last-minute turnarounds, tactical duels, and standout individual performances. Every meeting feels like a playoff, and the next chapter promises more fireworks.
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba starting 7s (Probable)
Puneri Paltan – Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj.
U Mumba – Sandeep, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Ajit Chouhan, Rinku Sharma, Lokesh Ghosliya.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba PKL 2025 game will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba squads
|Role
|Puneri Paltan
|U Mumba
|Raiders
|Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge, Stuwart Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Milad Mohajer, Sachin
|Ajit Chouhan, Sathish Kannan, Mukesh Kannan, Sandeep Kumar, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi
|Defenders
|Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Sanjay Enania, Rakesh, Vaibhav S. Rabade, Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan
|Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Lokesh Ghosliya, Deepak Kundu, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sunny, Ravi
|All-rounders
|Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep
|Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Rohit Raghav, Aanil Mohan, Mohammad Ghorbani, Amarjeet