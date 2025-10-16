Gujarat Giants, on Wednesday (October 15), beat Tamil Thalaivas 42-35 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

It was a crucial win for the resurgent Gujarat Giants. The win took them to the seventh spot in the points table and have put them firmly in the playoffs race. It was Gujarat Giants’ fourth win in their last five matches. They now have six wins and nine defeats in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

On the other hand, the Thalaivas suffered a third defeat in a row. Overall, it was their 10th defeat of the season. They have now slipped to the 9th spot in the points table and will be desperate to return to winning ways immediately.

PKL 2025 – Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas match report:

Himanshu Singh led the charge for Gujarat Giants by scoring a Super 10. The Gujarat-based outfit got off the mark with a strong tackle from Mohammadreza Shadloui. It was followed by a successful raid from Himanshu. The Thalaivas opened their scoring through Arjun Deshwal.

Gujarat Giants started dominating the contest and soon inflicted an all out on the Thalaivas to take a 14-6 lead. With their raiders and defenders looking in good form, the Giants kept the Thalaivas under pressure. The momentum was with the Giants and they capitalised on it by inflicting another all out to race away to a 24-10 lead.

Himanshu also completed his Super 10 during the first half as the Giants went into the break with a solid 27-14 lead. Things did not change much in the second half either as the Giants continued to dominate. For the Thalaivas, Deshwal waged a lone battle and completed a Super 10 but his efforts were not enough for his team.

The Thalaivas did reignite their hopes by inflicting an all out on the Giants and reduced the gap to 31-38. However, the Giants held their nerve and went on to clinch a crucial win.

