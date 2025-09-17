Tamil Thalaivas, on Tuesday (September 16), beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-29 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur to register their third win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

With three wins and two defeats, Tamil Thalaivas are now at the sixth spot in the points table. On the other hand, the defeat ended Bengaluru Bulls’ four-match winning run. The Bulls had started their campaign with three back-to-back losses before winning four matches in a row. With four wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the fourth spot in the points table.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas earn crucial win

Arjun Deshwal impressed for Tamil Thalaivas, scoring a Super 10 while Narendra Kandola scored five. For the Bulls, Alireza Mirzaian starred again, scoring another Super 10 but his efforts eventually went in vain as Tamil Thalaivas clinched a thriller.

The match started in a thrilling fashion as both the teams showed urgency to take the early momentum. In the early phase, the Thalaivas opened up a two-point lead thanks to successful raids from Arjun and a fine defensive display from Ronak.

The Bulls also made sure to stay within touching distance by scoring at crucial junctures. At the 10-minute mark, Tamil Thalaivas held a 9-7 lead. In the second quarter, the Bulls seized the momentum by inflicting an all out on Tamil Thalaivas. The strong display in the second part of the first half helped the Bulls take a commanding 20-14 lead going into the break.

The Thalaivas scored three quick points after the restart but the Bulls regained control soon thanks to Alireza’s consistent displays. However, Arjun turned the game on its head with a number of successful raids that reduced the Bulls to a solitary player and completed his Super 10 as well. The Thalaivas made the most of the momentum and inflicted an all out to put themselves on the front foot. Both the teams gave it their all on the mat but the Thalaivas eventually registered a six-point win.