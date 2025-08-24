After their poor outings in recent seasons, Tamil Thalaivas will be desperate to come up with a better show in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).
The Thalaivas have failed to progress ahead of the league stage in the last two seasons and will be eager to make amends in the 12th season. They had qualified for the playoffs in 2022 but crashed out at the league stage in 2023 and 2024. In the last season, they finished at the ninth spot with eight wins from 22 games.
After the poor campaign, they also decided to sack their two coaches – Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan. For the upcoming season, they have appointed two-time PKL title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan and will be hoping that the decision changes their fortunes.
Tamil Thalaivas squad, schedule and other details:
Tamil Thalaivas squad:
While Tamil Thalaivas struggled to do well last season, they have decided to retain the core of the squad. In the auction, they signed five new players to bolster their squad. They have a strong raiding unit for the upcoming PKL season.
The Thalaivas have signed up Arjun Deshwal for INR 1.405 crore in the auction. The former Jaipur Pink Panthers captain is regarded as one of the best raiders in the league and has collected more than 1100 raid points in 114 games.
The Thalaivas have also secured the services of former Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat for INR 59.50 lacs. One of the best allrounders in the league, Sehrawat has more than 1300 raid points and 70 tackle points from 139 matches.
- Narendra Kandola – Raider
- Nitesh Kumar – Defender
- Anuj Gawade – Defender
- Vishal Chahal – Raider
- Moein Shafaghi – Allrounder
- Aashish – Defender
- Himanshu – Defender
- Ronak – Defender
- Dhiraj Bailmare – Raider
- Sagar Rathee – Defender
- Pawan Sehrawat – Allrounder
- Arjun Deshwal – Raider
- Abhiraj Pawar – Raider
- Rohit Beniwal – Raider
- Yogesh Yadav – Raider
- Alireza Khalili – Defender
- Mohit – Defender
- Tarun – Defender
- Suresh Jadhav – Allrounder
Tamil Thalaivas schedule:
Tamil Thalaivas will be facing Telugu Titans in the tournament-opener on August 29 in Vizag. They will play three games in Vizag before the teams travel to Jaipur. Tamil Thalaivas will play six games in Jaipur before playing five games in their hometown Chennai. In the final leg that will take place in Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas will play four league games.
Vizag leg:
- August 29, Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- August 31, Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba
- September 06, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants
Jaipur leg:
- September 12, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors
- September 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls
- September 19, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telugu Titans
- September 20, Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- September 22, Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddhas
- September 27, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Tamil Thalaivas
Chennai leg:
- October 01, U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- October 03, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers
- October 05, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- October 07, Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- October 11, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan
Delhi leg:
- October 14, UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas
- October 15, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
- October 17, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.
- October 21, Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas
Live Streaming and Telecast
Where to watch Tamil Thalaivas match in PKL 2025?
The viewers can watch all the matches involving Thalaivas through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website
Conclusion
Reaching the playoffs should be the first objective for the Thalaivas this season. They have a strong squad and they will look to make the most of it.