After their poor outings in recent seasons, Tamil Thalaivas will be desperate to come up with a better show in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The Thalaivas have failed to progress ahead of the league stage in the last two seasons and will be eager to make amends in the 12th season. They had qualified for the playoffs in 2022 but crashed out at the league stage in 2023 and 2024. In the last season, they finished at the ninth spot with eight wins from 22 games.

After the poor campaign, they also decided to sack their two coaches – Udayakumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan. For the upcoming season, they have appointed two-time PKL title-winning coach Sanjeev Baliyan and will be hoping that the decision changes their fortunes.

Tamil Thalaivas squad, schedule and other details:

Tamil Thalaivas squad:

While Tamil Thalaivas struggled to do well last season, they have decided to retain the core of the squad. In the auction, they signed five new players to bolster their squad. They have a strong raiding unit for the upcoming PKL season.

The Thalaivas have signed up Arjun Deshwal for INR 1.405 crore in the auction. The former Jaipur Pink Panthers captain is regarded as one of the best raiders in the league and has collected more than 1100 raid points in 114 games.

The Thalaivas have also secured the services of former Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat for INR 59.50 lacs. One of the best allrounders in the league, Sehrawat has more than 1300 raid points and 70 tackle points from 139 matches.

Narendra Kandola – Raider

Nitesh Kumar – Defender

Anuj Gawade – Defender

Vishal Chahal – Raider

Moein Shafaghi – Allrounder

Aashish – Defender

Himanshu – Defender

Ronak – Defender

Dhiraj Bailmare – Raider

Sagar Rathee – Defender

Pawan Sehrawat – Allrounder

Arjun Deshwal – Raider

Abhiraj Pawar – Raider

Rohit Beniwal – Raider

Yogesh Yadav – Raider

Alireza Khalili – Defender

Mohit – Defender

Tarun – Defender

Suresh Jadhav – Allrounder

Tamil Thalaivas schedule:

Tamil Thalaivas will be facing Telugu Titans in the tournament-opener on August 29 in Vizag. They will play three games in Vizag before the teams travel to Jaipur. Tamil Thalaivas will play six games in Jaipur before playing five games in their hometown Chennai. In the final leg that will take place in Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas will play four league games.

Vizag leg:

August 29, Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas

August 31, Tamil Thalaivas vs. U Mumba

September 06, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Gujarat Giants

Jaipur leg:

September 12, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors

September 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

September 19, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telugu Titans

September 20, Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

September 22, Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddhas

September 27, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai leg:

October 01, U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 03, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

October 05, Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 07, Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 11, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Puneri Paltan

Delhi leg:

October 14, UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas

October 15, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 17, Tamil Thalaivas vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

October 21, Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Live Streaming and Telecast

Where to watch Tamil Thalaivas match in PKL 2025?

The viewers can watch all the matches involving Thalaivas through live telecast as well as live streaming. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar App and website

Conclusion

Reaching the playoffs should be the first objective for the Thalaivas this season. They have a strong squad and they will look to make the most of it.