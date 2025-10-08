Tamil Thalaivas, on Tuesday (October 7), thrashed Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai to end their home leg in style. The home side completely dominated the fixture and registered a 56-37 win.

It was a much-needed win for Tamil Thalaivas who have struggled with consistency so far. With six wins and seven defeats, they are currently at the seventh spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 points table.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ slim chances of making it to the playoffs took another blow with the latest defeat. The three-time champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins and as many as eight defeats from 11 matches.

PKL 2025 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match report:

Arjun Deshwal starred for Tamil Thalaivas as he delivered his career-best performance. Leading from the very front, Deshwal scored 26 points while also registering his 71st Super 10 in PKL. Nitesh Kumar also completed his High Five while Narender Kandola and Aashish scored six and five points respectively as Tamil Thalaivas registered the highest point-tally in a match by a team this season.

For the Pirates, in-form Ayan Lohchab and Ankit Rana scored Super 10s but there efforts were not enough for their team to win the match.

Deshwal and Lohchab did not take long to get off the mark. Lohchab looked more dominating in the early stages as he handed Pirates a slender lead. With Rana also making his presence felt, the Pirates soon inflicted an all out on Tamil Thalaivas. It also handed them a four-point lead.

After the early setbacks, the Thalaivas soon found their rhythm and inflicted an all out on the opposition. With the passage of time, Deshwal got into his groove as well and completed his eighth Super 10 of the season. Even before the half could end, the Thalaivas inflicted another all out on the Pirates and raced away to a 30-19 lead at break.

Both Rana and Lohchab completed their Super 10s in the second half but there was absolutely no stopping the Thalaivas. The home team inflicted another all out on the Patna-based outfit courtesy a tackle by Aashish and extended their advantage to 43-26.

Towards the end of the match, Lohchab recorded a stunning four-point Super Raid but the Thalaivas remained in control throughout the match. In the end, the won the match by 19 points.