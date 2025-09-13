Tamil Thalaivas, on Friday (September 12), beat Bengal Warriorz 46-36 to get back to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win was the second of the season for Tamil Thalaivas. They had started their campaign with a win over Telugu Titans before losing two matches in a row. With two wins and as many defeats, they are currently at the sixth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Bengal Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win from five games.

Arjun Deshwal was the star of the match, scoring 17 points while the likes of Narender Kandola, Ronak, Aashish Umed and Himanshu also made crucial contributions. For Bengal Warriorz, Devank Dalal impressed again by scoring a Super 10 but his efforts were not enough for his side to clinch a victory.

PKL 2025 – Tamil Thalaivas register much-needed win

Deshwal and Dalal opened the scoring for their respective teams. Deshwal fired on all cylinders from the start, scoring five points in as many minutes to hand his team a four-point lead. While the Tamil Thalaivas defenders did well to keep Devank at bay, the likes of Punit Kumar and Ankit kept the Bengal-based outfit in touching distance.

At the end of the first 10 minutes, Tamil Thalaivas held a three-point lead. They soon started dominating the game as all of their starting seven managed to score at least a point within the first fourteen minutes of the game. With the momentum on their side, Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an all out on the beleaguered Bengal Warriorz to open up a ten-point lead. At the end of the half, the Thalaivas held a commanding 23-11 lead.

Devank started the second half in a strong fashion to give his side some much-needed impetus. Bengal Warriorz soon inflicted an all out to cut the deficit to eight points. However, the Thalaivas were in no mood to let the Warriorz turn things around as they came up with a good response every time their domination was threatened.

Deshwal completed his Super 10 in the second half to keep his team on the front foot. Devank also completed his Super 10 to keep his team in hunt but the Warriorz never really managed to put themselves in a promising position. In the end, the Thalaivas clinched a comfortable 46-36 win.