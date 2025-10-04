Tamil Thalaivas, on Friday (October 3), beat Haryana Steelers 45-33 to return to winning ways in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2025 (PKL 2025).

The win was Thalaivas’ first win at home since 2018 as they returned to winning ways. With 5 wins and 6 defeats, the Thalaivas are currently at the eighth spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Steelers suffered their third defeat in a row and have now dropped to the sixth spot. They have six wins and five defeats from 11 games so far.

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas seal first home win since 2018

Arjun Deshwal starred for Tamil Thalaivas, scoring a staggering 22 points to lead the charge while Nitesh Kumar made his presence felt in defence with four tackles. For Haryana Steelers, Vishal Tate scored a Super 10 while Jaideep Dahiya delivered a High Five but their efforts went in vain.

The Steelers started the game on the front foot with Sahil Narwal opening the scoring for his team following a tackle on Deshwal. It was followed by a raid from Vinay. For the home side, Rohit Beniwal opened the scoring before Nitesh came up with a tackle on Vinay.

Dahiya then went on to register two Super Tackles within the first ten minutes, giving the Steelers a three-point lead with Shivam Patare also contributing. The Steelers managed to stay in front throughout the first half and held a 15-13 lead at the break.

Tamil Thalaivas came out all guns blazing in the second half and quickly levelled the game at 15-15 before Deshwal stole the limelight with a sensational display. While the Tamil Thalaivas captain scored only 3 points in the first half, he went on to score as many as 19 in the second half.

With Deshwal in form, the Thalaivas soon inflicted an all out on the Steelers and took a three-point lead. Deshwal went on to complete his Super 10 and inflicted a second all out on the Haryana-based outfit as the Thalaivas raced away to a 10-point lead.

There was no respite for the Steelers as they soon faced a third all out. The Steelers did inflict an all out of their own but it did not make much of a difference. The Thalaivas went on to win the game by 12 points.

Watch highlights: