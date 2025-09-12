Bengal Warriorz will look to return to winning ways when they face the Tamil Thalaivas in their first game of the Jaipur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2025) on Friday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Bengal Warriorz, who are a young side with plenty of talent and hunger in their ranks, will be looking to gain back some momentum in Jaipur. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 2025 match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz player battles

Devank Dalal vs Nitesh Kumar

Devank Dalal has been Bengal Warriorz’s standout performer, racking up 63 raid points in just four games. His fearless approach and ability to score under pressure make him a nightmare for defenders. Tamil Thalaivas will rely on Nitesh Kumar, their most consistent tackler this season, to neutralize Devank’s threat.

Nitesh’s sharp reflexes and mat awareness have earned him 11 tackle points in three matches. This battle is a clash of momentum: Devank’s relentless raids versus Nitesh’s defensive wall. Whoever wins this duel could dictate the scoreboard and tilt the match toward their team.

Pawan Sehrawat vs Moolchandra Singh

Pawan Sehrawat, the charismatic all-rounder and captain of Tamil Thalaivas, brings unmatched versatility and leadership. Whether raiding or defending, he’s a game-changer. Bengal Warriorz will counter with Moolchandra Singh, their dependable all-rounder who’s quietly contributed in both departments.

While Pawan’s explosive raids and strategic tackles can shift momentum instantly, Moolchandra’s steady presence and mat control offer Bengal a stabilizing force. This battle isn’t just about points; it’s about influence. If Pawan dominates, Thalaivas will surge in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz clash. But if Moolchandra can disrupt Pawan’s rhythm, Bengal might just pull off a surprise.

Arjun Deshwal vs Aashish Malik

Arjun Deshwal, the “Raid Machine” of Tamil Thalaivas, has been a consistent performer this season, known for his explosive bursts and Super 10s. His ability to break through tight defenses will be tested by Bengal’s top defender, Aashish Malik.

With 11 tackle points in four matches, Aashish has shown grit and precision in the right cover position. This duel pits raw raiding aggression against calculated defensive timing. If Aashish can contain Arjun early, Bengal could control the tempo. But if Arjun finds rhythm, he could dismantle Bengal’s defense and swing the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz match in the Thalaivas’ favor.