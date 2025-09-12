The match 30 of the PKL 2025 will see the Tamil Thalaivas taking on the Bengal Warriorz on Friday (September 12). With both teams hungry for momentum mid-season, this encounter promises fireworks on the mat.

Tamil Thalaivas, known for their aggressive raiding and tactical defense, face off against a Bengal Warriorz squad that’s been steadily climbing the ranks thanks to their all-around depth and explosive raiding talent. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head records for match 30 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz head-to-head

Category Record Total Matches Played 12 Tamil Thalaivas Win 6 Bengal Warriorz Win 4 Draws 2

Tamil Thalaivas have won the last three encounters, including a record-breaking 74–37 win in Season 10. The Warriorz will be looking to turn things around this evening. With playoff ambitions beginning to take shape, every point counts—and this match could be a turning point for either side.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz starting 7s (Probable)

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

Bengal Warriorz – Devank Dalal, Parteek, Vishwas S, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Manprit, Ashish Malik.

PKL Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Star Sports network.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz squads