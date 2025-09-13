Tamil Thalaivas returned to winning ways with a commanding 46-36 victory against the Bengal Warriorz at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in the second game on Friday. Led by Arjun Deshwal’s 17 points on the night, it was a team effort from Tamil Thalaivas as Narender Kandola, Ronak, Aashish Umed, and Himanshu also made notable contributions. Meanwhile, a Super 10 from Devank Dalal went down in vain for Bengal Warriorz. Let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings for match 30 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz player ratings

Arjun Deshwal (9/10)

Arjun Deshwal delivered a masterclass in raiding, scoring a phenomenal 17 points and leading Tamil Thalaivas to a commanding performance. His footwork, timing, and ability to exploit gaps in Bengal’s defense were on full display. Arjun’s raids were not just about scoring—they were about momentum. He consistently broke through Bengal’s cover and corner combinations, forcing errors and earning revivals.

His Super 10 performance reaffirmed his status as one of PKL’s elite raiders. With every raid, Arjun tilted the match in Thalaivas’ favor, proving to be the difference-maker in a high-stakes encounter like Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz.

Devank Dalal (8.5/10)

Devank Dalal once again proved why he’s Bengal Warriorz’s most lethal weapon, racking up 13 raid points with flair and precision. Despite limited support from his teammates, Devank kept Bengal in the hunt with his fearless approach and sharp decision-making in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz match.

His ability to score in do-or-die situations and execute bonus pickups under pressure showcased his maturity and skill. Bengal’s offense revolved around him, and he responded with consistent point-scoring across both halves. Though the team fell short, Devank’s individual brilliance stood out, making him one of the most exciting raiders to watch this season.

Ronak (7/10)

Ronak was the defensive backbone for Tamil Thalaivas, contributing 4 crucial tackle points in just 22 minutes of play. His ankle holds and body blocks were timed to perfection, especially against Bengal’s secondary raiders like Punit Kumar. Ronak’s ability to read the raider’s movement and close down space made him a constant threat on the mat.

His tackles not only earned points but also disrupted Bengal’s rhythm, allowing Thalaivas to maintain control. In a match dominated by raiders, Ronak’s defensive grit added balance to Tamil’s gameplay and helped seal the win in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz clash.