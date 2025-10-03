The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match 62 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Friday in Chennai. Both Thalaivas and Steelers lost their previous match and will be eyeing a comeback this evening. On that note, let us check out the 3 player battles to watch out for in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match 62 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers player battles

Narender Kandola vs Jaideep

Narender Kandola, Tamil Thalaivas’ lead raider, is known for his explosive speed and fearless approach. He thrives on quick bonus pickups and sharp escapes. Jaideep, Haryana Steelers’ right cover defender, counters with precision tackles and aggressive dashes. Their duel is a classic clash of agility versus anticipation.

Narender’s unpredictability forces Jaideep to stay alert every second. When these two face off, each raid becomes a test of nerve and timing. Jaideep’s ability to read movements and Narender’s knack for slipping through tight defenses make this battle a highlight of every encounter.

Sagar Rathee vs Vinay

Sagar Rathee anchors Tamil Thalaivas’ defense with his commanding presence at the right corner. His ankle holds and body blocks are executed with textbook precision. Vinay, Haryana Steelers’ versatile raider, brings a mix of brute strength and tactical awareness.

Their face-off is a gritty contest—Vinay probing for weaknesses, Sagar waiting to strike. Sagar’s calm under pressure and Vinay’s relentless raids create a tense dynamic. Each successful tackle or escape shifts momentum dramatically. This matchup often sets the tone for the game, with both players pushing each other to their limits.

Arjun Deshwal vs Rahul Sethpal

Arjun Deshwal, a recent addition to Tamil Thalaivas, is a raider with finesse and flair. His running hand touches and swift retreats challenge defenders constantly. Rahul Sethpal, Haryana’s left corner, is a rising star known for his aggressive tackles and sharp reflexes. Their battle is a showcase of modern kabaddi—fast, tactical, and unforgiving.

Arjun’s creativity in raids meets Rahul’s raw defensive energy. When they clash, expect fireworks: sudden tackles, daring escapes, and moments that leave fans on edge. This duel could be a game-changer in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match.