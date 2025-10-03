The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match 62 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Friday in Chennai. Both sides are coming to the match after losing their previous encounter and will be looking to make a comeback in the competition. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head
|Team
|Wins
|Ties
|Total Matches
|Tamil Thalaivas
|2
|3
|15
|Haryana Steelers
|9
|3
|15
Over 15 intense encounters, Haryana Steelers have established clear dominance with 9 victories, while Tamil Thalaivas have managed to claim just 2 wins. The teams have drawn on 3 occasions, underscoring some closely contested battles. Impressively, Haryana Steelers have won the last eight matches consecutively, showcasing a strong grip over the rivalry.
This streak includes a recent thrilling encounter this season where both sides fought fiercely, but Haryana’s strategic gameplay and clutch performances ultimately secured the win.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers starting 7s (Probable)
Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Moein Safaghi, Suresh Jadhav, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.
Haryana Steelers – Ashish Narwal, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Neeraj, Jaideep Dahiya.
PKL Live Streaming
The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers PKL match 61 will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioHotstar.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers squads
|Team
|Raiders
|Defenders
|All-rounders
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Narender Kandola, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Chahal, Anuj Gawade, Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal
|Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Mohit Khaler, Tarun, Yogesh Yadav, Arunanatha Babu
|Moein Safaghi, Dhiraj Bailmore, Suresh Jadhav, Himanshu
|Haryana Steelers
|Vinay, Shivam Patare, Jaya Soorya NS, Vishal S Tate, Vikas Ramdas Jadhav, Mayank Saini, Ghansyam Roka Magar, Sahan Sha Mohammed
|Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep, Manikandan N, Ankit, Rahul, Hardeep, Sachin, Zubair, Ritik
|Sahil, Ashish