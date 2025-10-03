The Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match 62 of the PKL 2025 will be played on Friday in Chennai. Both sides are coming to the match after losing their previous encounter and will be looking to make a comeback in the competition. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head records.

Team Wins Ties Total Matches Tamil Thalaivas 2 3 15 Haryana Steelers 9 3 15

Over 15 intense encounters, Haryana Steelers have established clear dominance with 9 victories, while Tamil Thalaivas have managed to claim just 2 wins. The teams have drawn on 3 occasions, underscoring some closely contested battles. Impressively, Haryana Steelers have won the last eight matches consecutively, showcasing a strong grip over the rivalry.

This streak includes a recent thrilling encounter this season where both sides fought fiercely, but Haryana’s strategic gameplay and clutch performances ultimately secured the win.