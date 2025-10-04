The Tamil Thalaivas registered their first home win since PKL 6, which was in 2018, completing an absolute demolition against the defending champions, Haryana Steelers to register a 45-33 win in front of a packed house at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers player ratings for match 62 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers player ratings

Arjun Deshwal (10/10)

Arjun Deshwal was in sensational form, scoring a massive 22 raid points in just 37 minutes. His performance in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers was a masterclass in offensive kabaddi—combining speed, precision, and tactical brilliance. Arjun consistently broke through Haryana Steelers’ defense, executing running hand touches and bonus pickups with ease.

His raids were relentless, keeping the opposition under pressure throughout. Whether facing corner defenders or covers, Arjun’s footwork and timing were impeccable. His dominance in the raiding department was the cornerstone of Tamil Thalaivas’ attack, making him the undisputed star of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match.

Vishal Tate (8/10)

Vishal Tate stood out as Haryana Steelers’ most effective raider, racking up 10 points in 30 minutes. His raids were sharp and well-timed, often catching the Tamil Thalaivas’ defense off guard. Vishal’s ability to exploit gaps and his quick reflexes made him a constant threat. He mixed bonus attempts with swift touches, keeping defenders guessing.

Despite Arjun Deshwal’s heroics, Vishal ensured Haryana stayed competitive with his consistent scoring. His performance reflected maturity and tactical awareness, proving he’s a rising force in the Steelers’ raiding unit.

Jaideep (7/10)

Jaideep delivered a solid defensive performance, scoring 5 tackle points and anchoring Haryana’s backline. His timing and positioning were spot-on, especially against Tamil Thalaivas’ aggressive raiders.

Jaideep’s dashes and blocks disrupted the rhythm of the opposition, and his ability to read raider movements was crucial in containing threats. While the match saw high-scoring raids, Jaideep’s defensive interventions helped Haryana stay in the game. His consistency and leadership in defense made him one of the most valuable players on the mat.