The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match 78 of the PKL 2025 was a rather one-sided game with the PKL 2024 champions defeating the Thalaivas quite easily. At the time of the final whistle, the scorecard showed 36-23 in favour of the Paltan. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan player ratings for match 77.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan player ratings

Pankaj Mohite (9/10)

Pankaj Mohite delivered a commanding performance as Puneri Paltan’s lead raider, scoring 9 points with a mix of swift toe touches and confident escapes. His timing and agility allowed him to break through Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive line repeatedly in the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan clash.

Pankaj’s ability to convert pressure raids into points kept his team ahead and disrupted the opponent’s rhythm. His mat awareness and fearless approach made him the most impactful offensive player of the match. With this performance, Pankaj reaffirmed his status as a reliable match-winner in crucial fixtures.

Aslam Inamdar (7/10)

Aslam Inamdar showcased his all-round brilliance, contributing 7 points through a blend of tactical raids and solid defensive support. His versatility allowed Puneri Paltan to maintain balance across both ends of the mat. Aslam’s ability to switch roles mid-game and execute clutch plays made him a strategic asset.

Whether picking up bonus points or assisting in tackles, he remained involved in key moments. His performance added depth to Puneri’s gameplay and highlighted his growing influence as a dependable all-rounder.

Arulnanthababu (6/10)

Arulnanthababu stood out as Tamil Thalaivas’ defensive anchor, scoring 4 points from the right corner position. His tackles were precise and well-timed, often halting Puneri’s raiders in their tracks. Arul’s ability to read the game and execute ankle holds and blocks under pressure helped Tamil stay competitive.

His defensive resilience was crucial in containing the opposition’s momentum. In a match dominated by raiders, Arulnanthababu’s performance was a reminder of the importance of a strong backline.