The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans match 42 of the PKL 2025 will be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. These two sides played the first game of the season, in which the Thalaivas were victorious. The Titans will be looking to turn their fortunes around just like they did after a poor start to the season. On that note, let us check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head records for match 42 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans head-to-head

Total Matches Played Telugu Titans Win Tamil Thalaivas Win Ties 17 6 10 1

The Southern Derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans has delivered some electrifying contests over the years. Out of 17 encounters, the Thalaivas have emerged victorious 10 times, asserting their dominance in recent seasons. However, the Titans remain a unique challenge—they are the only team against whom Tamil Thalaivas have a win percentage of 50% or lower, making this matchup statistically their toughest.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans starting 7s (Probable)

Telugu Titans – Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Ashish Narwal, Avi Duhan.

Tamil Thalaivas – Arjun Deshwal, Narender Kandola, Sagar Rathee, Aashish, Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Ronak.

PKL Live Streaming

The live-action of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports television and can be streamed live on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar).

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans squads