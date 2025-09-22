The Tamil Thalaivas will face the UP Yoddhas in match 46 of the PKL 2025 to be played at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on September 22 (Monday). After losing their previous match, both teams will be looking to get back on winning ways. Here are three thrilling player battles to watch out for between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, match 46 of the PKL 2025.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Narender Kandola vs Surender Gill

Narender Kandola, Tamil Thalaivas’ breakout raider, combines raw power with intelligent movement. His ability to pierce through defensive chains makes him a constant threat. Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ ace, counters with finesse and unpredictability; his running hand touches and swift escapes are top-tier. When these two meet on the mat, it’s a battle of brute force versus tactical brilliance.

Both are match-winners, capable of turning the tide in seconds. Their duel will be a highlight, especially in clutch moments when bonus points and super raids could decide the outcome.

Sagar Rathee vs Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Sagar Rathee, Tamil Thalaivas’ captain and defensive anchor, is known for his fearless dashes and thigh holds. He leads with aggression and sets the tone early. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, UP Yoddhas’ Iranian stalwart, brings unmatched strength and precision in corner tackles. His ankle holds are textbook perfect. When Sagar charges to trap raiders, Kaboudrahangi waits to pounce with surgical timing.

Their battle will be a masterclass in defensive technique, with each trying to outmuscle and outsmart the other. Expect bruising tackles and strategic positioning as they fight for dominance.

Arjun Deshwal vs Mahender Singh

Arjun Deshwal’s raiding style is built on explosive bursts and sharp direction changes. He’s a nightmare for defenders who hesitate. Mahender Singh, UP Yoddhas’ experienced cover defender, relies on anticipation and mat awareness. His ability to cut off angles and execute chain tackles makes him a key asset. When Arjun enters the zone, Mahender must read every feint and footstep.

Their duel will be a test of reflexes and mental sharpness. One misread could mean a multi-point raid or a game-changing tackle. This matchup promises high drama and tactical depth.