The match 84 of the PKL 2025 will feature one of the classic rivalries in the league’s history. Arjun Deshwal-led Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddhas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Check out the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas player battles to watch out for.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas player battles

Narender Kandola vs Surender Gill

Narender Kandola, Tamil Thalaivas’ star raider, is known for his explosive bursts and fearless dives. Surender Gill, UP Yoddhas’ ace, counters with sharp reflexes and a knack for clutch raids. When these two meet, it’s a battle of precision versus power. Narender’s ability to pierce through tight defenses is matched by Gill’s strategic timing and cool-headed execution.

Their duel often decides the momentum of the match, with each raid becoming a mini showdown. Fans love watching them go head-to-head, as it’s not just about scoring—it’s about outsmarting the opponent in the heat of the moment.

Sagar Rathee vs Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi

Sagar Rathee anchors Tamil Thalaivas’ defense with brute strength and textbook tackles. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, UP Yoddhas’ Iranian wall, brings international flair and unshakable composure. Their clash is a defensive masterclass—Sagar’s aggressive blocks versus Mohammadreza’s calculated holds.

When raiders charge in, both defenders become immovable forces, turning the mat into a battlefield. Their anticipation and timing often leave raiders stranded mid-raid. Watching these two operate is like witnessing chess on the kabaddi mat—every move deliberate, every tackle decisive. Their rivalry adds depth to the game, showcasing the art of defense at its finest.

Arjun Deshwal vs Sumit

Arjun Deshwal’s raiding style is all about fluidity and deception. He glides across the mat, luring defenders into false moves. Sumit, UP Yoddhas’ defensive stalwart, thrives on reading such tricks and responding with lightning-fast ankle holds. When Arjun enters the zone, Sumit’s focus sharpens—every step, every feint is analyzed.

Their encounters are tense and tactical, with Arjun trying to slip past and Sumit waiting for the perfect moment to strike. It’s a battle of nerves and instinct, where one misstep can flip the scoreboard. Their duels are often match-defining and a treat for kabaddi purists.